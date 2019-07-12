One Pearl Bank opens for booking next week

Real estate developer CapitaLand's 99-year leasehold condo One Pearl Bank will be open for booking on July 20, with prices starting at $970,000 for studio units. The 39-storey condominium, with curved towers linked by sky bridges, occupies a land area of 82,376 square feet (sq ft) and is expected to be completed by 2023. The development comprises 774 residential apartments, ranging from studio units to penthouses of between 430 sq ft and 2,800 sq ft. More than 60 per cent of the units will be priced at less than $2 million. The indicative pricing starts at $970,000 for a studio unit, $1.1 million for a one-bedroom unit, $1.5 million for a two-bedroom unit, $2.5 million for a three-bedroom unit and $3.5 million for a four-bedroom unit. CapitaLand did not provide the average price per sq ft. It bought the former Pearl Bank Apartments for $728 million in a private treaty collective sale last year.