Office floor in Springleaf Tower up for sale

The 30th floor in Grade A office block Springleaf Tower is up for sale at a guide price of $29.5 million.

The price works out to about $2,746 per sq ft (psf) based on the strata area of 10,742 sq ft, marketing agent CBRE said yesterday. There will be no additional buyer's or seller's stamp duty payable.

Springleaf Tower is in Anson Road in the central business district.

The floor, one of 37 in the block, will be sold on a vacant possession basis and comes with exclusive use of the lift lobby, restrooms and pantry.

Mr Jeremy Lake, CBRE's managing director for capital markets, said it provides a good opportunity for an occupier or an investor to buy a high-quality strata office.

"Office floors within Springleaf Tower are tightly held by a very small number of owners and the opportunity to acquire one full floor located on a high floor offering unblocked sea views is rare and hard to come by," Mr Lake added.

He said the property will also appeal to investors looking to capitalise on rising rents and capital values, as well as to end-users seeking premises for their own operations.

The last transaction in Springleaf Tower was for its 22nd floor, which was sold for $2,602 psf in June last year, setting a new benchmark within the building.

The expression of interest exercise closes at 3pm on Aug 1.