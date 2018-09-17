Cooling measures, Hungry Ghost Festival send new private home sales down 64% in August from July

SINGAPORE - Developers in Singapore sold 616 private homes last month, making for a 64.3 per cent fall from the 1,724 units they moved in July and a 50.6 per cent drop from the 1,246 units booked in August last year.

The decline comes on the back of a double whammy of property cooling measures that took effect on July 6 and the Hungry Ghost Festival in August, when some would avoid entering into property deals.

The figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Sept 17) based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

The above figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers moved 639 units in August 2018 - down from the 1,776 units in the previous month and 1,587 units sold in August last year.