A new landmark for thriving White City in West London

When it comes to London property, up-and-coming regeneration areas that breathe life into the landscape and birth vibrant new communities are best-placed to reap returns for investors.

One of these is the rejuvenated White City, in the northern part of Shepherd's Bush, in the Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham. Here, a comprehensive £8 billion masterplan covering 110 hectares will see 6,000 new homes, 20,000 new jobs, 2.2 million square feet of office space and plenty of dynamism created.

Right in the thick of the action is White City Living, an upscale residential project with over 2,300 residential units by design-conscious developer, St James. St James is a member of The Berkeley Group, a UK leader in major urban regeneration schemes. With the project’s recent release of its Cassini Tower, investors now have the chance to participate in a thriving new growth area in the heart of White City — complete with the best views of West London, while being close to everything that London has to offer.

Bustling and magnetic

Located in London’s Zone 2, White City’s rejuvenation — also known as the White City Opportunity Area — has turned the former broadcasting hub into a thriving district for media, art, technology, science and education, with a focus on new areas of open space, improved facilities and better connections.

The capital’s leading world-class luxury brands, businesses and educational institutions — from ITV, BBC, Net-a-Porter, Soho House and the Royal College of Art to Imperial College London’s new 23-acre innovation campus — are in White City, which is fast becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in West London.

Meanwhile, after being based in Knightsbridge for over 170 years, world-famous luxury department store, Harrods, has chosen to open an exclusive branch in White City’s Westfield London — Europe’s largest shopping centre. Post-refurbishment, the Dimco East Building in White City is also set to become London’s hottest new music venue and event space, now known as Exhibition London.

Masterful design, breath-taking views

In the heart of all this is White City Living on 54 Wood Lane, which offers a refined lifestyle amid eight sprawling acres of beautiful landscaping, including a unique oriental Water Gardens with soothing water features, waterfalls and streams.

Offering the most exclusive homes as the centrepiece of this development is the newly-released 35-storey Cassini Tower.

Boasting spectacular views of West London and a new vantage point across the city over to The Shard, Gherkin and The Cheesegrater, Cassini Tower sets a high standard of living in its collection of carefully-crafted one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The sweeping curves and striking exterior façade of Cassini Tower reach into the sky, each residence featuring a wrap-around balcony with generous private outdoor space capitalising on priceless views — uninterrupted panoramic vistas across the whole city on the higher levels and gardens and water features on the lower levels.

The apartments offer a choice of three colour palettes, underfloor heating throughout, comfort cooling and ultra-fast broadband, plus a range of upgrade options. Touch-free access technology means residents need not touch door handles or press lift buttons and switches, all the way to their front door.

A luxurious new lifestyle

The well-appointed homes at Cassini Tower are complemented by access to a private concierge, as well as White City Living’s unrivalled residents’ facilities that include a state-of-the-art Home Club.

Occupying over 20,000 sq ft across two buildings, the Home Club brings together the best of London’s favourite members’ clubs, health clubs, modern workspaces and leisure venues, including a ground floor swimming pool with adjoining sun terrace, fully-equipped gym with personal training rooms, two 12-seater cinemas and a private dining room with kitchen.

In addition, residents can access two individually-designed private residents’ lounges — one by the edge of the Water Gardens with a large outdoor terrace overlooking the water, and the other a relaxed space with sunken seating and a feature fireplace. The surrounding landscape is fully equipped with Wi-Fi access for optimum connectivity indoors and out.

Perfectly located



White City Living features convenience and accessibility to shopping, schools and public transport. PHOTO:ONE GLOBAL PROPERTY SERVICES



White City Living is in an enviable location, surrounded by world-class retail, entertainment, education, culture and shopping. With Westfield London at its doorstep, residents have access to a mind-boggling array of retail and dining options.

Families with school-going children will appreciate the proximity of the prestigious Notting Hill Preparatory School and St Paul’s Girls’ School, while Eton College and Harrow School can be reached within 40 minutes. White City Living is also within 30 minutes of four of London’s top five universities, including University College London, London School of Economics and Imperial College London.

With White City and Wood Lane Underground stations right by the development’s entrance, three tube lines — the Central, Hammersmith & City and Circle lines – provide fast and easy connectivity to Central London and elsewhere. Given the excellent transportation infrastructure, the capital’s many premier attractions can be reached in minutes. Bond Street is just 12 minutes away, while the West End is less than 15 minutes away and Hyde Park merely 1.5 miles away.

A distinctive investment

White City is undergoing a remarkable renaissance, and Cassini Tower — the jewel at White City Living — offers investors a unique opportunity to be part of an exciting West London growth story.

After all, it is the only residential project in London that can lay claim to being part of an £8 billion regeneration plan and having world class universities, Europe’s biggest shopping centre and two underground stations at its doorstep.

For more information, please contact:

One Global Property Services Pte Ltd (Estate Agent Licence Number L3010793D)

M: +65 8614 9874

salesSG@ogpsglobal.com

BR Property Sales (Singapore) Pte Ltd (Estate Agent Licence Number L3010766G)

Doris Tan, regional director

CEA Registration No R016994G

M: +65 9632 7334

doris.tan@benhams.com