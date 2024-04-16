Property developer Times China receives winding-up petition in Hong Kong

This is at least the second winding-up case against major Chinese developers this month as creditors grow impatient with the slow pace of debt talks. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 08:56 AM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 08:56 AM

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong bank has filed a request for a court to liquidate Chinese developer Times China Holdings, the latest example of creditors trying to recoup money from defaulted builders amid the nation’s property crisis.

The so-called winding-up petition was filed by Hang Seng Bank at Hong Kong’s high court in connection with financial obligations in the amount of about US$173.2 million (S$236 million) and HK$731.4 million respectively, Times China said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Once the country’s 51st-largest builder by contracted sales, Times China defaulted more than a year ago on two US dollar bonds and halted offshore debt payments, a striking development given China had already rolled out a flurry of government steps to ease the property sector’s liquidity crunch.

This is at least the second winding-up case against major Chinese developers this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Defaulted Shimao Group Holdings faced the same legal threat from creditor China Construction Bank (Asia) Corp. as creditors are growing increasingly impatient with the slow pace of debt talks.

The court has set the first hearing date for July 3. The firm intends to continue to communicate and work with its offshore creditors on the restructuring plan, with the objective of announcing terms to the market as soon as practicable, Times China added. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
China’s property debt woes deepen with developer Vanke under closer scrutiny
China economy to grow 5.3% in 2024 as property sector stabilises, report finds

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top