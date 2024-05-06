Orchard Road to get virtual twin to woo younger shoppers

SINGAPORE – The tills are not ringing like they used to and the footfall has eased at Singapore’s prime shopping belt in Orchard Road, but a home-grown technology start-up is hoping it can chart a new way for retailers there to draw the younger crowd.

The firm, Alteredverse, has teamed up with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to create a virtual replica of the Orchard Road shopping belt.

The virtual model will mirror the malls, shops and hotels, spanning about 1km from Wheelock Place to The Centrepoint for a start, Alteredverse chief executive Alvin Yap told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

As it is, shoppers go online to do research before making a purchase so the virtual model, which targets those aged 18 to 40, is meant to help them in their decision-making process.

“We have a new generation of shoppers and gamers out there. There are easily 500 million active players in online games like Roblox and Fortnite. What we’re building is providing utility to the visuals, adding e-commerce, shopping capabilities and, at the same time, engaging this generation, making it a very different experience from traditional shopping,” Mr Yap said.

The project is looking to start with in-kind payments such as vouchers or free limited room stays from participating retailers and hotels to attract users to the physical buildings.

Mr Yap said the virtual model will be on the HeLa blockchain network and can be accessed online and via mobile phones.

He expects the project to take at least a year to mature, adding that he hopes to get between 10,000 and 30,000 users to try out the virtual model by the year end.

“We’ve been testing and talking to people, and we found that the retailers and malls were the ones that were gravitating towards this,” Mr Yap said.

While employees have gone back to offices and this has helped boost sales for retailers in the fashion apparel and lifestyle trades, higher inflation, increased goods and services tax, and greater job uncertainty have resulted in curbed spending.

Retail sales here may have improved in March for the third month in a row, but analysts have attributed this to the string of high-profile concerts held in Singapore in the first quarter.

Some analysts were not optimistic about consumer demand staying strong through the year as interest rates are set to stay higher for longer, which impacts purchasing power.

A mix of a strong Singdollar, revenge travel and Singapore being more expensive for tourists has added pressure to retail sales’ recovery, said Ms Rose Tong, former executive director at the Singapore Retailers Association and an adviser to the project.

She said the virtual platform can be offered to retailers to go beyond e-commerce – as a venue for virtual events such as product launches, fashion shows or interactive demos as a cost-saving measure to drive sales.

“It would also provide online users nuggets of information about the retail landscape in Singapore, its history and even myths behind the buildings in Orchard Road to enrich visitors and users,” Ms Tong added.