Oil erases most of surge after Saudi pledge; investors keep wary eye on Israel

NEW YORK – Oil was little changed after erasing most of the surge following Hamas’ attacks on Israel over the weekend.

West Texas Intermediate traded near US$83 after dropping on Wednesday following a New York Times report that US intelligence shows Iran was surprised by Hamas’s attack on Israel. That may reduce the chances of additional sanctions on Iranian oil and help prevent the nation and its proxies across the Middle East from being drawn into the conflict.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported a large increase in stockpiles, according to people familiar with the data. However, inventory at Cushing, Oklahoma – the delivery point for WTI – was seen resuming drops toward critically low levels after a small increase last week. Official data is due later on Thursday, as well monthly oil market reports from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.

Oil’s gains this week have been curbed by OPEC+ leader Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reiterating support for the group’s efforts to balance oil markets.

Record-high US production and the possibility of a deal between the US and Venezuela have also helped ease concerns about supply tightness. Prices are still marginally higher this year following a surge last quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia curtailed production.

Brent and WTI had earlier surged by more than US$3.50 per barrel on Monday over concern the clashes between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas could escalate into a broader conflict that would disrupt global oil supply.

Prices settled slightly lower on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia said it was working with regional and international partners to prevent an escalation, and reaffirmed its efforts to stabilise oil markets.

“Both WTI and Brent retreated... as concerns of a sudden and unexpected supply disruption have been swept aside for now,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

Trading house Mercuria sees oil prices reaching US$100 a barrel if the situation in the Middle East escalates further, deputy CEO Magid Shenouda said on Wednesday.

“The only thing that is becoming clear for energy traders is that the road for the global growth recovery is getting rockier,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, noting the “US consumer is weakening (and) Germany might be headed for a deeper recession.”

In Europe, the German government confirmed it expects the economy to contract by 0.4 per cent this year because of persistently high inflation.

Russia and Saudi Arabia met in Moscow on Wednesday, when Russian President Vladimir Putin said that OPEC+ coordination will continue “for the predictability of the oil market.”

OPEC+ is the partnership between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia.