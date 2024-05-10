OCBC makes $1.4 billion offer to take Great Eastern private, at $25.60 per share

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s second-biggest lender, OCBC, unveiled a $1.4 billion offer on May 10 to buy the remaining shares in insurer Great Eastern Holdings and delist the company.

OCBC, Great Eastern’s biggest shareholder, said it would acquire the 11.56 per cent stake in the insurer that it does not currently own. If it goes though, the deal will give the lender full ownership of the firm.

The offer price of $25.60 per share represents a premium of 37 per cent to the stock’s closing price of $18.70 on May 9. It values Great Eastern at $12.12 billion.

OCBC said it intends to delist Great Eastern from Singapore markets after acquiring it.

Minority shareholders of Great Eastern have been campaigning to unlock value at the insurer. Led by former remisier Ong Chin Woo, the activist shareholders tried and failed to put forward three resolutions at Great Eastern’s annual general meeting in April to address its weak share price. REUTERS