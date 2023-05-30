Nvidia surge results in historic $1.35 trillion market valuation

NEW YORK – Nvidia Corp became the first chipmaker to achieve a US$1 trillion ($1.35 trillion) market valuation on Tuesday, as excitement over artificial intelligence technology has led to a massive advance in the stock.

Shares gained as much as 7.7 per cent, and it last traded with a market capitalisation of US$1.01 trillion. The stock has soared by about 180 per cent this year. In contrast, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has risen by about 41 per cent in 2023, touching its highest intraday on Monday since February 2022.

Nvidia has powered past other semiconductor companies as it is the world’s biggest maker of the specialised chips needed to power a new generation of AI products, one of the biggest investment themes on Wall Street.

Not only has it trounced the performance of other components of the index – it has done roughly twice as well as the next-best performer, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 93 per cent this year – but it has vastly eclipsed them in size.

The second-biggest component of the semiconductor index is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has a market capitalisation of more than US$530 billion. In third place is Broadcom Inc., valued at just over US$360 billion.

Fewer than 10 stocks have ever topped the US$1 trillion threshold, and with Nvidia’s milestone, it joins Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. among US companies currently trading above this level. Both Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are valued above US$2 trillion. BLOOMBERG