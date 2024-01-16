New ST video series We Try First tests out popular ideas on how to boost one’s career, finances

SINGAPORE – What colour should you wear to an important work event? Should you use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to write your curriculum vitae (CV)? And is whisky a worthwhile investment?

Three young journalists from The Straits Times try to find the answers to these questions and more in a new video series on navigating working life as a young adult in Singapore.

Called We Try First, the eight-episode series explores various topics related to career development, personal finance and lifestyle.

From Jan 16, viewers will be able to access and watch these videos by signing up for HeadSTart, a weekly e-mail newsletter sent out every Tuesday with tips and a curated list of stories on how to grow one’s career and money.

HeadSTart, which was launched in May 2022, won the joint silver in the best newsletter category at the 15th edition of the Digital Media Awards Asia in October 2023.

It is curated by business correspondents Cheow Sue-Ann and Prisca Ang, and business journalist Rosalind Ang – who are also the presenters of the new video series – in partnership with ST’s newsletter team.

The videos are part of a wider effort to engage ST’s young adult audience on topics that matter to them, with other initiatives such as talks and roadshows in the pipeline.

“Navigating the changing career landscape can be challenging. How do you ace that interview? What are the job skills in demand? Is AI going to take over your job?” said ST associate editor Ong Hwee Hwee, who oversees product and audience growth.

“We want to approach these issues from the perspective of the young adults, and share tips and advice in a way that they can relate to.”

In the series’ first episode, Sue-Ann, Prisca and Rosalind find out if it is possible to work from anywhere, given the prevalence of remote work following the Covid-19 pandemic. They try to get through the work day at two co-working spaces – with cats and without – and a hair salon.

The second episode pits Sue-Ann’s self-written CV against another written by AI software. In the following episodes, Rosalind attempts to change the way others perceive her at work, while Prisca explores whisky and collectible card investments.