New private home sales sink to near one-year low; 2023 set to see lowest sales since 2008

SINGAPORE – The absence of major new private residential launches for a second straight month sent new home sales sinking to a near one-year low of 203 units in October.

This is the lowest since December 2022 when only 170 units were sold, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Wednesday.

But November’s new home sales will likely rebound with the successful launches of suburban condos – J’Den in Jurong East and Hillock Green in Lentor Central – this past weekend.

Even so, 2023 looks set to see the lowest yearly new home sales since the 4,264 units sold in 2008, as sentiment deteriorates with higher interest rates, and amid softer economic prospects and more cooling measures, said Ms Tricia Song, CBRE head of research for Singapore and South-east Asia.

“This is evidenced by the slower take-up rate despite abundant new launches that came through from July to Aug 2023,” she added.

So far in 2023, developers have launched 19 private non-landed residential projects with a total of 6,815 units, excluding executive condominiums (ECs), for sale. In 2022, they launched 15 new private residential projects with 4,528 units for sale, Ms Song said.

“We believe pent-up demand has been mostly absorbed. Home buyers have become more price-sensitive and the slower take-up at new launches could reflect resistance to current high prices.”

But she noted that J’den’s robust performance shows “there is still ample liquidity for attractive launches at realistic price points”.

Although sentiment has been tentative in recent months, turnout at recent previews was healthy, with J’den and Hillock Green collectively selling more than 450 units at their launch, said PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying.

J’den moved about 88 per cent of its 368 units at an average price of $2,451 per sq ft (psf), while Hillock Green sold more than 27 per cent of its 474 units at an average price of $2,108 psf – an encouraging performance in Lentor, which has ample upcoming housing supply, Ms Wong noted.

But Ms Song said new home sales are expected to remain subdued in the fourth quarter in view of the December holiday season, and some developers may delay launches until 2024 in hopes of interest rates stabilising.

Ms Wong also expects developers’ sales in 2023 to come short of 2022’s 7,099 units sold, but she believes some buyers may be saving their bullets for an estimated 20 new launches to be rolled out in the first half of 2024.

Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer of property search portal Mogul.sg, said: “This year started with great hopes that primary market sales could exceed that of 2022 due to the large number of residential projects slated to be launched.

“However, the private housing market in 2023 could end not with a bang but a whimper, as property cooling measures, and heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainties take their toll,” he said.

Year on year, new private home sales excluding ECs shrank 35.3 per cent to 314 units, compared with October 2022. Including ECs, October’s sales fell 33 per cent to 224 units, from 335 in September, and plunged 72.4 per cent from 812 a year ago, according to URA data.

Sales dropped for a third straight month as developers held back launches since the Hungry Ghost month. Excluding ECs, the number of units launched in October fell 20.6 per cent to 54, from 68 in September, and sank 61.4 per cent from 140 units in October 2022.