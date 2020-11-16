Money FM Podcasts: Strategies for SMEs to weather economic downturn

Money FM Podcasts of the week (Nov 16)

Developing a game amidst Covid-19: How Ubisoft did it (featuring Mr Bill Money, game director, Ubisoft Singapore)

Lack of data point on foreign buying of property and expectations of cooling measures in 6 months (featuring Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer at ERA Realty Network)

Health Suites: How to avoid running injuries (featuring Dr Lingaraj Krishna, orthopaedic surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital)

Strategies for SMEs to weather the economic downturn (featuring Mr Kevin Fitzgerald, managing director, Asia, Xero)

Kishore Mahbubani on what Asia can expect from the 2020 US Elections (featuring Mr Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow, Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore)