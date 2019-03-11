Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Impossible Foods expands to Singapore

Money FM's Elliott Danker hosts David Lee (right) - chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Impossible Foods - as they talk about his company's business in this Money FM podcast.
The Hot Seat: Impossible Foods expands to Singapore

13:51 mins

Synopsis: Impossible Foods is a start-up from the United States but have recently expanded to Hong Kong and Macau and now, Singapore. Mr David Lee - chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Impossible Foods - shares more about their plant-based burgers. 

