Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Impossible Foods expands to Singapore

The Hot Seat: Impossible Foods expands to Singapore
13:51 mins
Synopsis: Impossible Foods is a start-up from the United States but have recently expanded to Hong Kong and Macau and now, Singapore. Mr David Lee - chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Impossible Foods - shares more about their plant-based burgers.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt