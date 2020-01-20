Money FM Podcast: Singapore Economic Development Board's review of 2019

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: The Breakfast Huddle: Singapore Economic Development Board's review of 2019

15:10 mins

Synopsis: In the Economic Development Board's (EDB) review of 2019, Singapore exceeded its forecast for investment commitments last year, attracting $10.9 billion and is looking to sustain similar investment levels in 2020.

EDB's managing director Chng Kai Fong shares more on what is being done to ensure that Singapore will still attract investors, despite external issues.

