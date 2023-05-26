Metro Holdings’ H2 earnings up 54% to $8.3 million

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed Metro Holdings on Friday posted net profit of $8.3 million for its second half ended March, a 54 per cent increase from $5.4 million in the year-ago period.

The results translate to an earnings per share (EPS) of one cent, up from 0.6 cent in the same period last year.

For the six months ended March, the property and retail group’s total revenue grew 6.1 per cent to $63.4 million, from $59.7 million in H2 2022.

Takings from retail, which continues to form the main source of income for the company, grew 10.5 per cent to $56.7 million, while rental income had a 12.8 per cent increase to $3.3 million. Revenue from the sale of property rights, however, slid 38.8 per cent to $3.4 million.

The second half results brings Metro’s full-year earnings to $25.2 million, up 6.1 per cent from $23.7 million, translating to an EPS of three cents.

Annual revenue was up 16.7 per cent to $117.2 million from $100.5 million on higher contributions from its retail division due to higher sales from Metro Paragon and Metro Causeway Point. This was partially offset by lower revenue from the property division, which experienced lower sale of property rights for its Jakarta residential development properties.

The company also recorded a 68.8 per cent rise in finance costs to $15.8 million on increased borrowings and rising interest rates. This was partially mitigated by higher interest income, it said.

Metro’s board recommended a final dividend of two cents per share and special dividend of 0.25 cent per share, bringing the total dividend, representing a payout ratio of 74.1 per cent. The book closure date and date payable will be announced at a later date, the group said.

The company said that difficulties in the office leasing market in China, particularly in Shanghai, will affect the occupancy of its China investment properties.

In Singapore, Metro expects demand for office space to grow on the back of companies continuing to set up their regional headquarters here, along with demand from finance and professional services businesses.

Its retail business “continues to be impacted by the higher inflation-driven costs in raw material, labour and energy”. While growth in the retail trade sector seems to be slowing, an influx of Chinese tourists may offer a boost to retail sales when more international flights resume in Q2 2023, it added.

Metro shares were trading up one cent, or 1.65 per cent, at 61.5 cents as at 11.21am on Friday. THE BUSINESS TIMES