Local manufacturers using 3D-printing make up 40% of the Asean market seen to hit $136b by 2025

SINGAPORE - Local companies that use 3D printing for manufacturing now account for 40 per cent of the Asean market, which is expected to grow to US$100 billion (S$136.17 billion) by 2025.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said on Friday that this specialist segment, also known as the additive manufacturing sector, has expanded to around 200 companies, growing by more than 30 per cent from two years ago.

Additive manufacturing can unlock the doors to sustainability, supply chain resilience and innovation, said Mr Tan, adding that there are even more opportunities to develop solutions, as well as attract new companies that will create an impact across other sectors.

To foster the rapid growth of this new technique, there are plans to launch the Digital Design Innovation Centre (DDIC) next year, as well as an academy to train professionals and technicians.

Members of the public can apply to join the academy spearheaded by the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (Namic), which is one of 14 national industry platforms under the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

Namic chief executive Ho Chaw Sing told The Straits Times that the motivation for establishing DDIC was to “onboard small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have no capacity or digital savviness on their own, helping them to take that first step towards digital transformation”.

Although start-ups and large enterprises can also make use of the design centre, it is there to support SMEs because they employ the bulk of the Singapore workforce. Helping SMEs build up both their knowledge and capabilities in additive manufacturing will significantly boost the value added to their products.

The academy would not only focus on the 3D-printing skills but also help to develop the entire value chain, providing job accreditation and certification across the entire spectrum of qualifications needed to meet the industry’s demand for skilled manpower, said Dr Ho.

Looking ahead, there is tremendous growth potential for the sector, Dr Ho said, given that additive manufacturing made up less than 0.1 per cent of global mass production of about US$16.3 trillion (S$22.2 trillion) last year.

“Even if 3D-printed manufacturing grows to just 1 per cent of total world output, the opportunity is massive.”

This is the key reason Namic is encouraging the ecosystem to take root in Singapore, with the organisation having supported more than 150 local and foreign start-ups since 2015.

Of these, more than 40 additive manufacturing startups are home-grown, with Mr Tan saying that “we will continue supporting these companies to innovate and expand”.

One example is Pelagus 3D, a newly-formed joint venture matchmade by Namic between German industrial engineering multinational conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG and Norwegian global maritime group Wilhelmsen.

The company is helmed by chief executive Kenlip Ong, an alumnus of Namic, who believes that the maritime market for 3D-printed parts is a multimillion-dollar one, even if just up to 15 per cent of all existing parts are suitable for this production technique.

He said that there are three key advantages that additive manufacturing provides – faster lead times, better and more efficient performance, and a means to overcoming obsolescence, given the long lifespan of a ship.