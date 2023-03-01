Post-merger Sembmarine appoints Keppel O&M chief Chris Ong as CEO; shares see heavy trading

SINGAPORE - Mr Chris Ong, the chief executive of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), will assume the role of CEO of the combined behemoth offshore and marine entity after the merger with Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine).

Mr Mark Gainsborough will be the chairman of the board and an independent director, while Mr Yap Chee Keong will assume the role of deputy chairman and an independent director, Sembmarine said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday night.

The appointments had been proposed earlier. Other members of the new Sembmarine board include non-executive and non-independent director Nagi Hamiyeh, as well as independent directors Jan Holm and Lai Chung Han.

Sembmarine announced that the merger had closed on Tuesday, with Keppel O&M now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Sembmarine shares resumed trading on Wednesday, after a halt on Tuesday. As at 9.59am, the counter was down 0.4 cent, or 3.15 per cent, to 12.3 cents, with 604 million shares changing hands, making it the most heavily traded stock.

This comes after Sembmarine on Tuesday allotted and issued roughly 36.8 billion new shares at an issue price of 12.2 cents per share to Keppel Corp and its shareholders directly under the merger.

With this, the total issued share capital of Sembmarine now stands at 68.2 billion shares – excluding treasury shares – versus 31.4 billion shares previously.

The new shares represent 54 per cent of the total issued share capital of the company, said Sembmarine.

They were expected to be listed and quoted on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange at market open on Wednesday. THE BUSINESS TIMES