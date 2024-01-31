Job-hopping lost bounce in 2023, drops back to 2017 level

SINGAPORE – Jumping ship has gone out of fashion among local workers with the least amount of job-switching in six years.

Only 14.7 per cent of workers changed jobs in the past two years, a rate not seen since 2017.

The chances of landing a new post have dimmed due to the weaker economic environment, despite a tight labour market.

The fall in job change was seen across all age groups, in white-collar and blue-collar posts and across industries, noted a Ministry of Manpower survey on Jan 31.

Workers aged 25 to 29 – a group that is still exploring options in their early careers – continued to change employers most frequently.

About 13.9 per cent of this cohort had moved in the 12 months up to June 2023, compared with 5.5 per cent for workers in their 50s and 3.7 per cent for those over 60.

As fewer workers decamped, the share of employees with a tenure of less than one year fell from 17.9 per cent in 2022 to 16.4 per cent in 2023.

Job moves went down in all industries last year, but workers in sectors such as information and communications and administrative and support services switched posts more than others .

Around 50 per cent of workers had racked up at least five years in their current job, the survey noted, which also found that employees aged over 50 were more likely to have worked in the same firm for at least 10 years.

The ministry attributed the rise in long-staying employees to training, reskilling and policies such as the Retirement and Re-employment Act, which supports older workers who want to stay employed.

It remains to be seen if job prospects stay subdued in 2024.

The Straits Times recently reported that LinkedIn data found 86 per cent of professionals here are contemplating a new job in 2024, up 15 percentage points from 2023.

The professional networking platform based its findings on a poll in November and December 2023 of around 1,000 respondents aged 18 to 77.

Ms Betul Genc, who heads the Asean region for recruiter Adecco, said bosses have got better at retaining employees since the pandemic.

“Businesses started to broaden their focus beyond monetary compensation, considering factors like overall professional development, career progression plans, corporate culture and hybrid work arrangements,” she noted.