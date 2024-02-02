Japan’s Aozora Bank loses one-third of its value on US office losses

TOKYO – Japanese lender Aozora Bank plunged for a second straight day after saying it would have its first loss in 15 years because of bad loans tied to US property.

The company’s two-day tumble wiped out 33 per cent of its value, equivalent to 128 billion yen (S$1.2 billion) in market capitalisation.

“The situation in US commercial real estate is terrible,” said Mr Yasuo Sakuma, president of Libra Investments.

“Aozora really surprised the market. Once you do something like that, you’re going to have a tough time.”

Aozora loaned aggressively in the United States, betting that the market for offices would provide safe and stable returns.

When Covid-19 hit and people began working from home in large numbers, prices for commercial property cratered, upending the bank’s strategy.

This has made it a target for short-sellers. The stock is the second-most shorted on the Nikkei 225 Average.

“It’s almost a failure in risk management that they had this much exposure to a non-core market,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Pri de Silva.

The bank lacks the scope of Japan’s megabanks and the geographic strength of the country’s regional banks.

That pushed it into a strategy where about one-third of its lending was to overseas borrowers.

Because of its relatively small size, the bank has also pursued Internet deposits.

Retail deposits account for about 64 per cent of the bank’s core funding, and of that more than 70 per cent comes via the Internet. BLOOMBERG