Watch rising global trend of athleisure, DBS exec says

A crowd outside the adidas Originals store at Pacific Plaza. The evolution of business models to focus on athleisure - a combination of "athletics" and "leisure" - has fuelled a sector dominated by giants like Nike and adidas.PHOTO: ST READER
Published
41 min ago

Need to cater for millennials' consumption patterns as spending power grows, he notes

Business Correspondent
ngjunsen@sph.com.sg

Young people in snaking lines waiting to buy the latest Yeezy sneakers in Orchard Road are not the only ones hyped up about trendy streetwear - investors love them too.

Long-term investors should watch the rising trend of "athleisure" globally and in Singapore this year, said DBS Bank chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook.

The rise of athleisure
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 05, 2019, with the headline 'Watch rising global trend of athleisure, DBS exec says'. Print Edition | Subscribe
