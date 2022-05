(NYTIMES) - Many people know them as agile bipedal dinosaurs with menacing claws and scrunched-up arms, hunting children through a kitchen in Jurassic Park.

In the 1993 movie, they are called velociraptors, but those creatures were more like a different, related species, Deinonychus antirrhopus - a name that the author of the novel Jurassic Park, Michael Crichton, considered a less dramatic choice.