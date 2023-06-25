To young adults who say retirement planning is challenging, financial experts say ‘Start earlier’

SINGAPORE - With rising costs of living and high interest rates, it has become more challenging for many people to cope with daily living expenses and plan for their retirement at the same time.

In a survey of 1,500 people from Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, 34 per cent said it is harder today to afford daily expenses than it was two years ago. The survey was conducted in April and May by financial investment management and insurer Principal Financial Group, and the respondents were aged 16 to 86.