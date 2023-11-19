In Good Company

Singapore Pools’ dilemma: Too much business may not be a good thing

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Mr Kaikhushru "Kai" S Nargolwala is the Chairman of Singapore Pools. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At Doon School, a residential institution in the Himalayan foothills that is often referred to as the Eton, or Andover, of India, boys, many of whom come from elite business, civil service or erstwhile princely families, are taught that they belong to an aristocracy of service.

Since the 1930s, “Doscos” have regularly gone out to do work in villages in the Dun valley and always extended a helping hand to people across India affected by the earthquakes, landslides and floods that regularly strike the nation. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top