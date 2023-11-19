Singapore Pools’ dilemma: Too much business may not be a good thing

At Doon School, a residential institution in the Himalayan foothills that is often referred to as the Eton, or Andover, of India, boys, many of whom come from elite business, civil service or erstwhile princely families, are taught that they belong to an aristocracy of service.

Since the 1930s, “Doscos” have regularly gone out to do work in villages in the Dun valley and always extended a helping hand to people across India affected by the earthquakes, landslides and floods that regularly strike the nation.