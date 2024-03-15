Shortage of accountants affecting many big companies

Seasoned accounting practitioners are retiring, while the profession isn’t drawing the next generation of workers entering the labour market. PHOTO: PIXABAY
Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Mistakes continued to pile up this earnings season in the wake of Lyft’s market-roiling typo: Planet Fitness, Mister Car Wash and Rivian Automotive all had to correct their quarterly earnings statements. These types of errors shake investor confidence and in extreme cases can result in heavy fines from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

While it’s unclear what exactly led to the mistakes in each of these cases, one major risk factor has reached crisis levels: a shortage of certified public accountants.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top