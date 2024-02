You would think it would be safe for a tenant to terminate the lease on a building he later finds has a serious legal issue. But one business found that its decision to do so was a $400,000 misjudgment.

At first glance, it looked like an open and shut case, until the tenants hit an unexpected legal brick wall: A tenant does not have an automatic right to stop paying rent and move out even if the landlord has run afoul of the law.