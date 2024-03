For a show famously about nothing, Seinfeld created a whole lot of something for its star. The enduring sitcom has helped propel comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s net worth to more than US$1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is valuing his wealth for the first time.

His eponymous show, co-created with Larry David, has proved particularly durable since its debut in 1989, serving as a springboard for other kinds of income even as the landscape of American TV shifted.