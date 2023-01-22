Investment opportunities look promising from China’s re-opening

Q: With China’s economy opening up, which sectors stand to benefit? What does this mean for the Singapore stock market, Hong Kong-listed stocks as well as Chinese counters?

China’s reopening is a boost for various countries, coming at an opportune time when the economies of Europe and the United States might be slowing down. The question is perhaps only the extent to which they will benefit.

Positive outlook for China’s economy

Economists and fund managers are confident that China’s economy will gain from opening up.

DBS Bank chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook says the bank is “seeing a full-fledged reopening of the economy, as well as the (China) government’s proactive support measures for its property sector. Valuations of China equities have been attractive since last year”.

Wrise Wealth Management is projecting China’s gross domestic product (GDP) to come in at an optimistic 5.3 per cent, with the main variable being the extent of domestic consumption recovery.

The Chinese government has been putting in place policies that support real estate, technology (in particular green energy) as well as the consumption sectors, says Wrise chief executive Derrick Tan.

That support and consumption stimulus will benefit the middle classes, giving a lift to white goods manufacturers, for example. Other sectors that stand to benefit include high-end manufacturing and electric vehicles.

Covid-19 is a key factor in China’s economic outlook for Templeton Global Equity Investments’ head Manraj Sekhon, who notes that “China’s exit from its virus suppression policies will not be linear and we should expect some reversals”.

But Mr Sekhon balances that with the benefits of reopening. “China’s recent policy changes and low equity valuations have created opportunities locally as well as in Asia more broadly, as China is the largest driver of economic activity in the region,” he said.

“China’s reopening could benefit emerging markets outside of Asia as well. As mobility in China bounces back to pre-pandemic levels, its demand for oil will also likely increase.

“This benefits several non-Asian emerging markets which supply crude oil to China, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Colombia.”

China’s top economic official, Vice-Premier Liu He, struck an upbeat note at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, a few days ago. Bloomberg reported him as saying that China’s economy will likely rebound to its pre-pandemic growth trend this year after coronavirus infections passed their peak.

Beijing’s focus in 2023 will be on boosting domestic demand, which will lead to a notable increase in imports, he noted.

Mr Liu added that consumption-related industries have returned to normal.

DBS’ Mr Hou is confident that Asean economies can stay buoyant against the global slowdown, benefiting from China’s reopening as private consumption and tourism recover and infrastructure spending picks up.

Asia outside Japan provides fertile ground for dividend investing, through China’s large banks, Singapore Reits, and telecommunications companies, adds Mr Hou.

Economies will also benefit as political tensions between China and the US seem to have eased. Mr Hou notes that “while the undercurrent between the US and China will remain for a while, it is encouraging to see some degree of de-escalation of rhetoric and some degree of rationality in relation to the understanding of the balance between strategic competition and collaboration”.

Inflation in China?

While inflation could be a concern as the Chinese consumer returns to the market, fund manager APS Asset Management, which mostly invests in stocks listed in China and Hong Kong, is sanguine about such pressures.

Its founder Wong Kok Hoi notes: “China had not faced inflationary pressures in the whole of 2022 partly because of tightening monetary measures such as the ‘Three Red Lines’ property measures and partly because of the dynamic zero-Covid policy which had led to occasional lockdowns.”

Another factor for Mr Wong is that “China’s strong manufacturing ecosystem has ensured an ample supply of products. China has faced downward wage pressures in the past two years… in short, the economic cycle in China runs counter to the US”.

Wrise’s Mr Tan sees the main inflationary factor in China as food inflation, in particular the sensitivity to pork prices. With China’s industrial sectors at overcapacity due to the global economic slowdown, inflation is not seen as a key risk for the country in 2023.

Analysts expect China’s inflation rate to rise to 1.8 per cent from 1.6 per cent previously. As that would still be below the People’s Bank of China’s 2 per cent target, the government will be able to provide stimulus to China’s domestic economy, notes Mr Tan.

Indicators to keep in mind

Mr Tan suggests that investors should monitor consumption indicators such as monthly car sales figures as well as weekly retail sales data in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

He adds: “An interesting way to consider leading consumption indicators are the queueing time at mid- to high-end pastry shops in Shanghai, traffic conditions in Beijing and movie ticket sales figures. So far, all of these have already turned positive in January this year.”

Apart from retail sales, other indicators would also include industrial production and fixed asset investment.

In a recent report on China’s fourth quarter 2022 GDP numbers, UOB noted that these indicators all performed above expectation in December. With the government’s infrastructure spending push, fixed asset investment in 2022 was the highest in three years.

Another positive sign for private consumption was the smaller-than-expected contraction in retail sales in December. The jobless rate also improved. All these indicators could mean that the recovery momentum may turn out to be stronger than expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Outlook for China’s stock market

Templeton’s Mr Sekhon is optimistic that “emerging markets, in particular Chinese equities, can post positive returns in 2023... however, earnings may continue to still be relatively weaker in China in the near term, with a recovery timed towards the end of 2023 instead”.

Eastspring Investments is another fund manager that is positive about holding Chinese equities in investor portfolios as, in the long term, “economic development remains one of the Chinese Communist Party’s top priorities”.

Eastspring argues that China’s “A-share market is a large and diverse equity market which offers investors significant portfolio diversification”. A-shares refer to China companies listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges.

With investors underweight in both Chinese equities and bonds, there is room for upside. So where could some of these growth areas be?

Eastspring is tipping sectors such as high-end manufacturing, new energy, healthcare and semiconductors to do well. This is based on the Chinese government’s strategic goals of self-sufficiency, technology independence and energy security.

Sectors represented in the MSCI China index that are likely to do well will be renewables, given China’s goals of reaching peak carbon emissions in 2030 and being carbon-neutral in 2060.

Hospitality could be another beneficiary in the light of more Chinese spending on domestic and international travel.

But Eastspring does not expect any recovery in the property sector until later in the year as primary sales and investment remain weak and it may take time for home buyers’ confidence to return.

Although China’s government has put in place various measures, including 250 billion yuan (S$49 billion) of financing to support private developers, and lengthened the grace period for banks to reduce their exposures to the property sector, it will take some time before the effect can be felt.

Which are the sectors and stocks in Singapore that will benefit?

The tourism industry should be a big winner, according to OCBC Bank’s head of research Carmen Lee.

She notes that Trip.com reports travel bookings from mainland Chinese tourists to South-east Asia having surged after the announcement of travel restrictions being lifted.

Before Covid-19, Singapore welcomed 19.1 million tourists in 2019, with visitors from China accounting for 3.63 million, or 19 per cent of the total.

More importantly, mainland Chinese tourists shelled out $4.1 billion, or 19 per cent of 2019’s total tourism receipts of $21.7 billion.

Ms Lee writes that “with the reopening and the return of Chinese tourists, this will help to boost revenues for tourism-related industries, including hotels, F&B outlets, leisure, gaming, entertainment, retail and other consumer-related products and services”.

“Airlines and transport companies are also likely to benefit from the higher inflow of visitors to the country.”

She adds that the reopening theme has renewed interest in consumer discretionary items, with the FTSE ST All-Share Consumer Discretionary Index up 1.9 per cent this year.

Tourism will also likely be driven by major events. Apart from the recently concluded Art SG and SailGP, the Olympic Esports Week and Professional Triathletes Organisation Asian Open are coming up.

Ms Lee says that hospitality and hotel stocks will be the prime beneficiaries, although a large part of the optimism has already been priced into stock prices.

For example, CapitaLand Ascott Trust, which owns hotels, serviced residences and other hospitality assets, hit a recent low of 87 cents last October.

Since then, it has recovered about 25 per cent to close at $1.09 on Friday.

Singapore Airlines has also posted a strong recovery from its recent low in October and was up 17 per cent to close at $5.88 on Friday.

Bottom line

Stocks are set to improve now that the China reopening is firmly under way.

But the pace of recovery may be slower than expected and there may be bumps along the way. Caution among investors, as usual, should be the watchword.

