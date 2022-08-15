Invest Talk Podcast: Inflation, interest rates, soaring US dollar - investing in uncertain times

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.
Host Ven Sreenivasan, associate editor at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
This episode looks at inflation, interest rates, the soaring Greenback and their impact on markets and the investment outlook.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:56 Inflation likely to remain stubbornly high until supply chain issues are resolved
3:15 Can US inflation be brought down to the 2% target?
5:45 The Greenback to remain muscular as long as the Fed remains on track to hike up rates
7:59 Why investors should accumulate good stocks gradually despite market volatility
Register for ST's Head Start newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
Produced by: Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow ST's new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Read Ven Sreenivasan's articles: https://str.sg/wuQe
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.