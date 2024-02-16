How to avoid being zoomed by deepfakes

Is the boss who’s giving you an order real or just realistic? Deepfakes are now taking Zoom calls to another level of awkwardness, by making us question whether our co-workers are genuine.

A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than US$25 million (S$34 million) to scammers after they posed as his chief financial officer and other colleagues on a video conference call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. The worker had been suspicious about an e-mail requesting a secret transaction, but the scammers looked and sounded so convincing on the call that he sent the money.