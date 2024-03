If you’re investing in bond funds for your pension, you’re probably doing it wrong. Don’t have to take my word for it; just consider the Bank of England. The bank’s travails have highlighted the perils of bond investing, not just for personal investors, but also for the professionals.

Bond yields have risen sharply since Monetary Policy Committee members revealed a three-way split on in February 2024. Two voted for tighter policy, one to ease, and the rest for interest rates to remain unchanged.