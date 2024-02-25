Another AI sector for investors – Asean and India

Economies, stock markets, bonds and equities were among the topics discussed at a question-and-answer session during a market outlook event for HSBC Premier Elite customers.

The panellists were Mr James Cheo, chief investment officer at HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth (South-east Asia and India); Mr William Goh, portfolio manager for fixed income at HSBC Asset Management (Singapore); and Ms Lee Su Shyan, associate editor and senior columnist at The Straits Times. The moderator was Mr Jeffrey Yap, head of investments and wealth solutions at HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth (South-east Asia).

Here are edited excerpts:

Moderator: Here’s the question for Poll 1: What is your outlook for 2024?

a) Pessimistic – more trouble to come

b) Optimistic – better than 2023!

c) Cautiously Optimistic (Note: Highlighted answers show the audience’s main choice or choices)

The majority of the audience said they are cautiously optimistic on the outlook for 2024. What’s your take?

Mr Cheo: It is hard for 2024 to be much better than 2023 because in 2023, we had a bull market in the US. I’m cautiously optimistic. I think it’s likely to be an older bull in terms of the stock market for 2024.

Moderator: Here’s poll 2: What is the top risk for markets in 2024?

a) Inflation creeps back, central bank overtightens

b) Hard landing of global economy

c) Negative surprises from majority of the world’s elections

d) Geopolitics worsens (US-China tensions, military conflicts, et cetera)

e) China economy weakens further

What’s your take on the result?

Mr Cheo: I wish there was a silver bullet that would solve the whole issue. But that’s not possible because the situation is extremely complex. What we can do is to build a diversified portfolio globally. We can tilt somewhat towards commodities as, if there are heightened geopolitical tensions, there will be a demand for critical commodities, especially those associated with transition energy, or even in semiconductors. A globally diversified portfolio has shown time and again over the years that it is able to be resilient when there are geopolitical risks.

Moderator: Some of the audience may be worried about China’s economy weakening further and the impact on the equity market. Do you agree? What should investors do?

Mr Cheo: I think China is investable, but you have to be very selective to find areas of growth. There may be political uncertainty associated with China, but a lot of it is already priced in. Investors can look at certain sectors that are still looking quite bright – services and consumption still look good. For example, the EV (electric vehicle) sector is still looking solid despite a recent pullback in prices and earnings. There are opportunities in China and as the second-largest economy, it cannot be ignored.

Moderator: Now we come to poll 3: What is your top conviction for 2024?

a) US equities

b) China equities

c) Global investment grade bonds, longer duration

d) US tech sector

e) Globally diversified portfolio

f) Asean and India equities

What are your thoughts?

Mr Cheo: HSBC came up with the theme AI, which stands for Asean and India, not artificial intelligence. When thinking about Asia, think about AI – India, and increasingly Asean and its areas of growth and opportunities.

Mr Goh: When we say “global investment grade bonds”, we are looking at the “longer duration” segment. Bonds is one of the ways to diversify your portfolio. The longer the duration, the larger your “multiplier” for capital appreciation if interest rates decrease and vice versa, because bond prices move inversely to interest rates and proportionally with duration.

When extending duration, having investment grade instead of high-yield bonds helps in reducing credit risk. Going “global” is another way of diversifying your portfolio. Consider going beyond one country, or even beyond simply Asia, to construct a globally diversified bond portfolio.