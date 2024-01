Shereen Wu, a Taiwanese-American model, didn’t ask for money to participate in an October fashion show. Then 21, the Californian was in it for the exposure.

So Wu was stunned a few days later when she saw a video of the show posted on the fashion designer’s Instagram account. There was Wu, walking down a runway in a black Michael Costello dress. Except, it wasn’t Wu: Her face had been replaced with the face of a white woman she didn’t recognise.