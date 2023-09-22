Insurance coverage on S’pore-dollar bank deposits to rise from $75,000 to $100,000 from April 2024

SINGAPORE - Insurance coverage on bank deposits will be raised to $100,000 per depositor from $75,000 currently, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday.

The move will take effect from April 1 next year.

This will ensure 91 per cent of depositors are fully-covered under MAS’ Deposit Insurance (DI) Scheme, which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC).

The scheme provides protection for all Singapore-dollar deposits held at a full bank or finance company.

Full banks are licensed under and governed by the Banking Act and may undertake banking activities such as deposit taking and lending.

The coverage limit for Singapore-dollar deposits was last raised in April 2019, from $50,000 to $75,000, protecting 91 per cent of depositors at that time.

Since then, the percentage of fully insured depositors had fallen to 89 per cent as income and deposits grew.

On June 27, MAS issued a consultation paper to raise the deposit insurance limit to $100,000. The consultation period closed on July 31.

A total of 20 respondents, including RHB Group, Maybank, GXS Bank, BNP Paribas and PT Bank Negara Indonesia, gave feedback. Eleven respondents requested for confidentiality.

MAS noted that a minority of respondents suggested having a higher maximum coverage of more than $100,000.

The regulator said each increase has to be carefully considered, as there is a cost to banks, which will eventually have to be passed on to customers.

“As our DI Scheme aims to protect small depositors, its adequacy as a safety net can be assessed by looking at the proportion of depositors who are fully insured,” MAS said.

It added that $100,000 fully covers the vast majority of insured depositors.

“Given the deposit growth and to improve the coverage for small depositors, we agree with MAS’ proposal to increase the coverage limit to $100,000,” GXS Bank said.

BNI added that the higher coverage limit takes into consideration rising affluence in Singapore. This will ensure a higher proportion of insured depositors are covered under the scheme, BNI said.