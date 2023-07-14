Insurance companies looking at customisable products for consumers amid growth in embedded products

SINGAPORE - Insurance companies are increasingly looking at customisable solutions amid the rise in popularity of embedded insurance, which are products customers secure as protection for specific transactions.

One example would be AppleCare, where customers can opt to pay an additional premium in order to get coverage for the products they are purchasing.

A survey by embedded insurance company Cover Genius conducted in 2021 showed that 83 per cent of Singaporean digital bank customers would be highly interested in receiving embedded insurance offers based on their transaction data, with 58 per cent citing “convenience” as the primary driver for their interest.

The firm offers protection for consumers of digital companies such as Turkish Airlines, Ryanair and Booking Holdings, which owns brands like Booking.com.

Dr Shinichi Kamiya, associate professor in the division of banking and finance at Nanyang Business School at Nanyang Technological University, said embedded insurance adopts a targeted distribution approach and leverages existing distribution channels such as e-commerce platforms.

Functionally, it works the same way as traditional insurance, where a partner company collects insurance premiums and transfers it to insurers for future claims.

Cover Genius said they noticed that there was a gap in the insurance sector over the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, many players in the traditional insurance industry were unable to tailor their products to consumers and it was difficult to purchase with confidence,” said Mr Chris Bayley, co-founder and chief customer solutions officer at Cover Genius.

“As a result, more flexible products such as embedded insurance emerged at that time and this has been sustained and evolved post-pandemic to be much more customer-centric.”

However, Dr Kamiya said that embedded insurance needs to be delivered elegantly especially if a customer is not expecting to be offered insurance for a product they are purchasing, but is offered anyway.

“It can decrease the perceived value of those offerings by insurance marketing, especially if customers experience unexpected purchases of insurance,” he noted.

Additionally, he pointed out that embedded insurance could be risky, as customers may not be able to make informed decisions due to the lack of information provided by embedded insurance platforms.

He said: “Platforms may not provide full information about a policy and customers may not have time to fully understand coverage and review their policies which may overlap with the embedded insurance.

“Therefore, customers may buy embedded insurance without adequate consideration.”