India’s quiet push to steal more of China’s iPhone business

SRIPERUMBUDUR, India – India is quietly grabbing from China more manufacturing of Apple’s iPhones and other electronics gear.

And it is happening in south Indian industrial areas on muddy plots that were once farmland.

In Sriperumbudur, people call Apple “the customer,” not daring to say the name of a company that prizes its secrets.

But some things are too big to hide. Two gigantic dormitory complexes are springing up from the earth. Once finished, each will be a tight block of 13 buildings with 24 rooms per floor around an L-shaped hallway. Every one of those pink-painted rooms will have beds for six workers, all women. The two blocks will house 18,720 workers apiece.

It’s a ready-made scene from Shenzhen or Zhengzhou, the Chinese cities famous for their iPhone production prowess. And it’s no wonder.

Sriperumbudur, in the state of Tamil Nadu, is the home of the expanding Indian fortress of Foxconn, the Taiwanese-based company that has long played the largest role in producing iPhones. And as recently as 2019, about 99 per cent of them were made in China.

India, as part of a national manufacturing drive, is chipping away at that dominance, when many companies are looking to spread their work to countries other than China. An estimated 13 per cent of the world’s iPhones were assembled in India last year, and about three-quarters of those were made in Tamil Nadu.

By next year, the volume produced in India is expected to double.

But despite almost 10 years of a “Make in India” initiative promoted by the country’s powerful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, manufacturing as a share of the economy has stalled out.

At about 16 per cent, it is a shade lower than when Mr Modi took office in 2014, and far lower than that of China or of Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, when those Asian tigers took off.

India desperately needs more skilled jobs, and factory work creates them like nothing else. Last year, India overtook China to become the world’s most populous country, and its working-age population is speeding ahead. But turning that demographic bulge into an actual advantage means making India’s workers more productive. Half of them still depend on small farming.

Tamil Nadu might point the way forward. The state of 72 million people is now succeeding in ways that have eluded India as a whole. The national government started subsidizing electronics manufacturing across the country in 2021, setting off a gold rush in places like Noida, next to New Delhi.

But for Tamil Nadu, that incentive is not an essential lure. Tamil Nadu Minister of Industries T.R.B. Rajaa can rattle off the state’s inbuilt advantages: schools, transport, engineering graduates.

“We never compare our growth with other Indian states,” he said. “We chart ourselves to the growth of Scandinavian countries and how we can beat that.”