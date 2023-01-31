India can’t afford to get the Adani affair wrong

NEW DELHI - It looks as though the Adani Group’s attempt to wrap itself in the Indian flag and see if criticism bounces off it may succeed. If the Indian government becomes a participant in the conglomerate’s effort, however, it would be doing itself and all Indians a great disservice.

In its rebuttal to short-seller Hindenburg Research’s claims of stock manipulation, tycoon Gautam Adani’s company made its strategy clear: Hindenburg’s accusations were, said Adani, “a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India.”