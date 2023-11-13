How to use ChatGPT responsibly at work?

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, The Straits Times’ Career Talk podcast helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) models can swiftly generate convincing text and images based on user prompts.
Suddenly, it seems jobs thought immune from automation, like those involving creative expression and communication, could be forever changed with Gen AI.
In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on the limitations and responsible use of the technology at the workplace.
His guests are:
Mr Gavin Barfield, vice president and chief technology officer for solutions, Salesforce Asean
Assistant Professor Jerrold Soh from the Yong Pung How School of Law, Singapore Management University
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:35 How is generative AI being used at the workplace?
7:00 Why are some employers and workers anxious about generative AI?
11:28 Who is responsible if generative AI software makes a mistake?
12:47 Is it a good idea for companies to draw up rules of engagement with the technology?
15:22 What are some principles employers and employees can abide to help them use generative AI responsibly?
22:15 Can generative AI be overused?
Read more: https://str.sg/iNgr
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
---
