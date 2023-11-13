How to use ChatGPT responsibly at work?

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on the limitations and responsible use of the technology at the workplace.

His guests are:

Mr Gavin Barfield, vice president and chief technology officer for solutions, Salesforce Asean

Assistant Professor Jerrold Soh from the Yong Pung How School of Law, Singapore Management University

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:35 How is generative AI being used at the workplace?

7:00 Why are some employers and workers anxious about generative AI?

11:28 Who is responsible if generative AI software makes a mistake?

12:47 Is it a good idea for companies to draw up rules of engagement with the technology?

15:22 What are some principles employers and employees can abide to help them use generative AI responsibly?

22:15 Can generative AI be overused?

Read more: https://str.sg/iNgr

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow Career Talk Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz

Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#moneycareer