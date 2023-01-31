Hong Kong seeks to revive crypto sector wrecked by FTX debacle

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong is sticking with a plan to become Asia’s digital-asset capital despite the industry’s tarnished reputation, a stance drawing tentative interest from bruised crypto firms looking for paths to recovery.

The city claims it will learn the lessons of a US$2 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) crypto market rout and a spate of global bankruptcies like the collapse of the FTX exchange to create a fresh regulatory framework that can protect investors and encourage growth.

The three-month-old pivot toward fostering a crypto sector is part of a wider effort to restore Hong Kong’s credentials as a financial centre after earlier Covid-related curbs and political unrest sparked a brain drain. But digital-asset businesses have been retrenching of late, posing an obstacle to the city’s push.

Matrixport Technologies, a crypto lender with about 300 staff, is among the firms assessing Hong Kong’s evolving rulebook. Its home base of Singapore is now so wary of virtual coins that it may ban retail-token lending altogether.

Matrixport is already evaluating the possibility of setting up in Hong Kong even as it awaits the outcome of a Singapore virtual-asset licence application, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gauging the likely return on the needed investment is hard because Hong Kong’s rules are still evolving, the people added, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Hong Kong’s crypto plan includes a mandatory exchange licensing regime due from June and a consultation on allowing retail trading. Officials have also permitted exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in CME Group, Bitcoin and Ether futures. Three such ETFs launched since mid-December have raised over US$80 million.

“Companies are interested in the prospective crypto regime but also hesitant pending more details,” said Bloomberg Intelligence ETF Analyst Rebecca Sin.

ETF potential

Ms Sin pointed to longer term potential for asset managers if a currently limited programme allowing Chinese investors to buy some stock ETFs in Hong Kong is one day widened to span crypto. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates total funds under management in Hong Kong ETFs may surpass US$50 billion by year-end.

Ms Sin expects regulators to permit spot Bitcoin ETFs as early as the second quarter. Samsung Asset Management, which launched the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF in Hong Kong in January, has indicated it could consider starting a spot fund if the city gives the green light.

The territory is in some ways coming full circle as it used to be a crypto hub in the earlier years of digital assets, courtesy of a then laissez-faire reputation. Discredited former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-collapsed firms FTX and Alameda Research have Hong Kong roots dating from 2019. Binance Holdings, the biggest digital-asset exchange, once had a base there.

But signs over the years that officials were taking a tougher regulatory approach, such as restricting crypto exchanges to clients with portfolios of at least HK$8 million (S$1.3 million), led to a rethink among crypto outfits. Then in 2021, China largely banned crypto, dulling the city’s allure as a conduit for mainland cash. Bankman-Fried and FTX decamped to the Bahamas the same year.