SINGAPORE - Supermarket and minimart chain Hao Mart has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to buy renewable electricity from Union Power at an attractive rate compared to the current wholesale market.

The deal includes the installation of solar panels at its mega warehouse outlet in Changi at no cost to Hao Mart, which runs more than 45 retail outlets across Singapore, its deputy chief executive officer, Mr Justin Tan, told The Straits Times.