Grab’s cost-cutting moves no surprise as firm strives towards profitability: Analysts

SINGAPORE - The recent cost-cutting measures by Grab is not a surprise and will help the ride-hailing and food delivery giant move closer to its breakeven target amid a challenging macroeconomic climate, analysts said.

The South-east Asian tech firm, which is aiming to reach adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) break even for the group in the second half of 2024, said last Thursday it would be cutting costs amid rising prices and interest rates, and their impacts on the company’s growth.