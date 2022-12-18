Grab’s cost-cutting moves no surprise as firm strives towards profitability: Analysts

Grab is rolling out cost-cutting measures to cope with an uncertain macroeconomic situation. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Adeline Tan
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The recent cost-cutting measures by Grab is not a surprise and will help the ride-hailing and food delivery giant move closer to its breakeven target amid a challenging macroeconomic climate, analysts said.

The South-east Asian tech firm, which is aiming to reach adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) break even for the group in the second half of 2024, said last Thursday it would be cutting costs amid rising prices and interest rates, and their impacts on the company’s growth.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top