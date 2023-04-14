Food Empire ramps up share buyback after record sales in Russia and India

SINGAPORE – Food Empire wants shareholders to renew a years-long share buyback mandate after demand for its instant coffee mix merchandise rocketed in Russia and India in 2022.

The buyback, if approved at an extraordinary general meeting on April 25, will enter its 15th year, and reflects the management’s view that the shares are undervalued relative to the company’s performance and potential for growth.

The buybacks have intensified in the past three years as the company’s financial performance improved.

“Despite the pandemic and geopolitical events in Russia and Ukraine, the group remains resilient, and we use share buybacks as a way to signal our confidence in our business,” a company spokesman said.

Food Empire bought 200,000 shares on the open market on Wednesday at $1.009 each, around the highest it has paid since commencing the programme in 2008.

It has bought back 16.98 million shares at an average cost of 66 cents as at Thursday’s market close. Analysts said this has helped boost the company’s share price and allowed it to raise dividend payouts.

Food Empire manufactures a range of proprietary food and beverage brands that include its best-selling instant coffee mix MacCoffee, as well as CafePho, Petrovskaya Sloboda and Klassno.

Its largest market is Russia, but it has also grown its presence in countries such as Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and India.

In February, it announced record results for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2022, sparking a 49 per cent jump in its share price with the stock trading at just over six times earnings at 96 cents when markets closed on Friday.

In comparison, other listed beverage companies that make instant coffee, such as Nestle, Mondelez International, Starbucks Corporation, Kraft Heinz Company and Tata Consumer Products, all trade above 20 times earnings.

Food Empire delivered record revenues of US$398.4 million (S$530 million) for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2022, up 24.5 per cent from 2021. This was driven in part by strong growth in Russia despite international sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Coffee is considered an essential item and was not placed under sanctions. There was still strong demand for our three-in-one instant coffee mix products across Russia,” said chief executive Sudeep Nair.