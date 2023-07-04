From financial forensics to sustainability roles: Accountancy's diverse job options that can excite global young talent

For instance, in the field of sustainability, Mr Teo says accountants act as “stewards of capital and corporate reporting” and have the expertise to influence the way organisations integrate sustainability into their mission, strategies, and operations.

And in the field of finance, chartered accountants who specialise in financial forensics are also in great demand, he says.

“The increasingly complex nature of financial crimes, which are often digital and transnational, has fostered the demand for financial forensics professionals who are skilled in various areas in combating financial crime, including digital forensics,” he says.

“Accountancy-trained professionals are highly portable across industries and sectors, and possess skills which are applicable to a wide range of roles. Many who acquired accountancy knowledge went on to run companies as CEOs or build their own companies as entrepreneurs.”

Accountants can take on various roles within companies and organisations, ranging from chief finance officer and sustainability officer to chief executive officer, head of risk management and company board director.

Citing his own career, Mr Teo notes that his accountancy education enabled him to take on diverse roles in various fields, including leadership roles in business and government.

“The fluency with numbers, business acumen, and strategic mindset that one gets from being accountancy-trained are foundational skills for many careers,” he says.

According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, there is a projected demand of 6,000 to 7,000 new accounting jobs by 2025.

“Having a wide and deep accountancy talent pipeline is essential to Singapore’s continued success as a global business hub and financial centre.”

This is why ISCA has launched a new Global Talent Programme to provide a unique opportunity for young minds to engage in cross-cultural exchanges, develop their talents and gain practical skills needed to succeed in their careers.

The programme aspires to attract top talent from around the world who are interested. They need not be studying accountancy to apply for the programme or become qualified as an accountant in the future.