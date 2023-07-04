From financial forensics to sustainability roles: Accountancy's diverse job options that can excite global young talent

Ask the average person what an accountant does and they are likely to fall back on the long-held stereotype of a person who spends all day staring at spreadsheets and crunching numbers.
But the reality could not be further from the truth. These days, chartered accountants are in high demand across a variety of exciting fields, including sustainability, data science, finance and fintech, says Mr Teo Ser Luck, president of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and a fellow chartered accountant of Singapore.
For instance, in the field of sustainability, Mr Teo says accountants act as “stewards of capital and corporate reporting” and have the expertise to influence the way organisations integrate sustainability into their mission, strategies, and operations.
And in the field of finance, chartered accountants who specialise in financial forensics are also in great demand, he says.
“The increasingly complex nature of financial crimes, which are often digital and transnational, has fostered the demand for financial forensics professionals who are skilled in various areas in combating financial crime, including digital forensics,” he says.
“Accountancy-trained professionals are highly portable across industries and sectors, and possess skills which are applicable to a wide range of roles. Many who acquired accountancy knowledge went on to run companies as CEOs or build their own companies as entrepreneurs.”
Accountants can take on various roles within companies and organisations, ranging from chief finance officer and sustainability officer to chief executive officer, head of risk management and company board director.
Citing his own career, Mr Teo notes that his accountancy education enabled him to take on diverse roles in various fields, including leadership roles in business and government.
“The fluency with numbers, business acumen, and strategic mindset that one gets from being accountancy-trained are foundational skills for many careers,” he says.
According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, there is a projected demand of 6,000 to 7,000 new accounting jobs by 2025.
“Having a wide and deep accountancy talent pipeline is essential to Singapore’s continued success as a global business hub and financial centre.”
This is why ISCA has launched a new Global Talent Programme to provide a unique opportunity for young minds to engage in cross-cultural exchanges, develop their talents and gain practical skills needed to succeed in their careers.
The programme aspires to attract top talent from around the world who are interested. They need not be studying accountancy to apply for the programme or become qualified as an accountant in the future.
Over an intensive week-long business study programme, participants will work on a realistic key business or sector problem statement.
They will also take part in visits to engage with Singapore companies, accounting firms and government agencies, where they will interact with industry leaders to gain insights and learn industry knowledge. Throughout the programme, undergraduates will have the chance to innovate fresh ideas to solve accountancy problem statements, and develop global perspectives.
Singtel is one of the companies that will be hosting programme participants.
Mr Arthur Lang, group chief financial officer of Singtel, says the company is firmly committed to developing “regional-ready” professionals who can easily assimilate in different environments.
“Today’s finance function has swiftly transitioned from a traditionally custodial, statutory and regulatory nature to one that is forward-looking and adaptable to industry-specific and macroeconomic challenges and nuances,” he says.
“The finance department is the champion for enterprise value creation, and this requires a multi-disciplinary approach with varied skills such as strategic thinking, data analytics, corporate finance and a deep understanding of capital markets and stakeholder management.”
The Global Talent Programme aims to attract about 300 participants over the next three to five years.
The programme is free, and all associated costs, including airfare, accommodations and food, will be covered by ISCA. It will also provide assistance to students who require a visa to enter Singapore.
ISCA is allocating $1 million to fund the programme over the next few years.
Interested students can apply via the ISCA website.