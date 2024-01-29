Evergrande faces imminent liquidation after talks with top creditors break down: WSJ

HONG KONG – China property giant Evergrande faces imminent liquidation after its overseas creditors failed to reach an 11th-hour deal this weekend to restructure the sprawling real-estate company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Jan 28, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks between the company and its top creditors kicked off last week over a new plan that would have allowed the company to continue its operations, according to the report.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer with more than US$300 billion (S$402.6 billion) of total liabilities, sent a struggling property sector into a tailspin when it defaulted on its debt in 2021. The low point for the firm deepened a debt crisis in the sector and sparked many other company defaults in a damaging economic blow that, to this day, remains a drag on growth.

A liquidation ruling of the developer, which has US$240 billion of assets, would likely jolt already-fragile Chinese capital and property markets. Low investor and consumer confidence remains a major drag on China’s economy, and any fresh hit to markets could further undermine policymakers’ efforts to rejuvenate growth.

The liquidation process could be complicated, with potential political considerations, given the many authorities involved.

But it is expected to have little impact on the company’s operations, including home construction projects in the near term, as it could take months or years for the offshore liquidator appointed by the creditors to take control of subsidiaries across mainland China – a different jurisdiction from Hong Kong.

Evergrande had been working on a US$23 billion debt revamp plan with the ad hoc bond holder group for almost two years. Its original plan was scuppered in late September when it said its billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan was under investigation for suspected crimes.

The ad hoc group, which was “firmly opposed” to the revised terms proposed by Evergrande in December, plans to join a petition to liquidate Evergrande at the hearing on Jan 29, which could increase the chances of an immediate liquidation order from the court, Reuters reported last week.

The winding-up petition was first filed in June 2022 by Top Shine, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, which said the developer had failed to honour an agreement to repurchase shares it had bought in the subsidiary.

The winding-up proceedings have been adjourned multiple times and Hong Kong High Court Justice Linda Chan has said previously that the December hearing would be the last before a decision was made whether to liquidate Evergrande in the absence of a “concrete” restructuring plan. REUTERS