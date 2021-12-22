US tornadoes push insurers' 2021 bill over $143b as climate change impact grows

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Devastation from tornadoes that slammed parts of the United States this month will push the insurance industry's 2021 bill for weather-related claims well above the predicted US$105 billion (S$143 billion), industry experts said, and premiums should rise on worries that climate change will drive more severe weather.

Tornadoes tore a 320km path through six states in the Midwest and South, demolishing homes and levelling businesses, causing US$5 billion in insured losses, according to preliminary estimates.

Climate change has been driving more so-called "secondary peril" weather events that are smaller than hurricanes, for instance, but less predictable. Other secondary perils include small to mid-sized localised events like wildfires, winter storms and hail storms.

These events create risk management challenges for insurers and ultimately inflate premiums, said some insurance experts.

"We've got a year of over US$100 billion of catastrophe events without having a big named event, whether that's an earthquake or a hurricane," Mr Barnaby Rugge-Price, chairman of Howden Broking Group, told Reuters.

"Clearly underlying that, something else is going on, of which the most obvious thing is climate change," he said.

On average, there are 1,500 tornadoes per year in the US, with only 25 occurring in December, according to reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter. This month's cluster of tornadoes was exceptionally rare in terms of the season, the intensity and the length of the storm paths, the company said.

Studies suggest warming Gulf of Mexico surface temperatures are linked to intense thunderstorm updrafts that can generate tornadoes in the US Southeast's Dixie Alley, said catastrophe modelling firm Karen Clark & Company (KCC).

Warmer air in late autumn and early winter create favourable conditions for producing tornadoes, which could elongate the severe weather season over North America, said the reinsurer Guy Carpenter & Co.

Unlike primary perils like hurricanes, which have the highest potential for losses and are therefore closely monitored and modelled, secondary perils are unpredictable.

They are harder to model due to insufficient data, Mr Rugge-Price said, making it in turn more difficult for the industry to assess the risks.

"Hurricanes have been recorded, and we know the path and we know the damage, whereas tornadoes, they just... pop up," he added.