Singapore rolls out initiatives to capture new digital jobs in supply chain management

SINGAPORE - There will be 700 new jobs for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMET) requiring advanced digital knowledge and skills in supply chain management (SCM) from now till 2025, as more such businesses set up in Singapore to serve the region.

Companies are developing their SCM capabilities as manufacturing networks expand in South-east Asia and Singapore, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Ms Low Yen Ling said on Monday.

“This is creating new opportunities for Singapore” and the Government is mobilising efforts to exploit this, said Ms Low at the ‘Singapore - Leading Supply Chain Management Hub in Asia’ event, held at the Marina Bay Sands convention centre.

The 700 jobs forecast comes from an inaugural SCM jobs transformation map (JTM) study which also showed that half of business leaders with supply chain operations in the Asia Pacific plan to expand their manufacturing capacity in South-east Asia over the next three years.

“As economic gravity shifts towards South-east Asia, Singapore offers compelling reasons for companies to anchor their SCM activities here,” Ms Low said, citing Singapore’s strong physical and trade connectivity network as well as track record.

She shared that shipping and logistics giant Maersk will be setting up a second regional distribution centre in Singapore.

“It will anchor Singapore as a major logistics hub in the supply chain network, serving high-value verticals such as healthcare, lifestyle, footwear and apparel, and consumable products,” Ms Low said.

Meanwhile, in the next decade, Tuas Port will be the world’s largest fully automated port with a capacity of 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units, capable of handling the largest container ships. And, with the expansion of its fifth terminal, Changi Airport will increase its annual air cargo handling capacity by 80 per cent when the new Changi East Industrial zone is ready.

Singapore also has a robust network of 27 free trade agreements and continues to pursue international partnerships to “promote greater trust, openness and resilience in global supply chains”, said Ms Low.

It has also started building a network of digital economy agreements (DEAs) with partners across the globe, aimed at promoting digital trade and connectivity as well as to foster interoperability of standards and systems.

Ms Low highlighted Singapore’s strong commitment to keep trade lanes and ports open even in times of crisis such as during the Covid-19 pandemic, when PSA port played the role of a “catch-up” port to help connect and expedite shipments to different parts of the world.

Singapore is also home to a growing base of SCM hubs such as P&G’s product supply hub which optimises planning and manages risks for demand and supply across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

To ensure the workforce stays relevant and competitive, the Government is supporting companies in training their workers and helping local job seekers acquire relevant and emerging skills, said the minister.