Singapore non-oil exports extend slide with 10% drop in April

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell 10 per cent year on year in April, continuing a downtrend that saw shipments slump 11.8 per cent in March.

Enterprise Singapore noted the high base from a year ago as it released the export data on Friday (May 17).

The March figure was the biggest year-on-year monthly fall in Nodx since the 12 per cent fall in October 2016, and came on the back of the biggest year-on-year drop in electronics exports since 2013.

April's showing was worse than the 4.6 per cent drop expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg, with both electronic and non-electronic exports shrinking.

The electronics exports sector extended a year of contraction, with a 16.3 per cent fall, following March's 26.7 per cent plunge.

Integrated circuits (-21.2 per cent), disk media products (-31.3 per cent) and parts of integrated circuits (-51.7 per cent) contributed the most to the electronics slump.

Non-electronic exports declined 7.9 per cent, after the 7.1 per cent drop seen in March. This was mainly due to shipments of pharmaceuticals (-46.6 per cent), specialised machinery (-22.7 per cent) and petrochemicals (-13.6 per cent).

Singapore's non-oil exports to the majority of the top markets shrank in April, except for Hong Kong and the United States, said Enterprise Singapore on Friday.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx declined by 0.6 per cent in April, following the previous month's 14.3 per cent contraction.