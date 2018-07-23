Singapore consumer prices up by 0.6% in June on higher prices for food and services

SINGAPORE - Headline inflation growth came in higher in June, mainly on increasing food and services prices, according to the Department of Statistics on Monday (July 23).

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.6 per cent on the previous year - up from a gain of 0.4 per cent the month before - and in line with expectations of analysts, as polled by Bloomberg.

Core inflation, which leaves out accommodation and private road transport costs, also grew at a faster clip. It was 1.7 per cent higher on the previous year, up from the 1.5 per cent increase in May.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a joint statement reiterated theirinflation outlook of the previous month. Imported inflation "is likely to rise mildly" on a global oil price rally and strengthening demand for food commodities, they remarked, while domestic sources of inflation are expected to grow alongside higher domestic demand and a faster rise in wages.

"However, the extent of consumer price increases will remain moderate, as retail rents have stayed relatively subdued and firms' pricing power may be constrained by market competition," they said.

Core inflation is still expected to rise gradually over the course of 2018, averaging in the upper half of the 1 to 2 per cent forecast range, while headline inflation is projected to come in within the upper half of its zero to 1 per cent forecast range for the full year - unchanged from the previous month's outlook.

For the June CPI, faster growth in non-cooked food item prices more than offset a slower increase in prepared meal costs, the MAS and MTI noted. The rise pushed food inflation up by 1.5 per cent in June, from 1.3 per cent in May.

Meanwhile, services inflation came in at 1.7 per cent for June, a hair's breadth above the 1.6 per cent gain in the previous month, which the MAS and the MTI attributed to a stronger pickup in holiday expenses, as well as an increase in telecommunications services fees against a decline in May 2017.

Retail item prices grew by 1.6 per cent - above the previous month's 1.3 per cent rise - with price increases for clothing and footwear, medical products, and appliances and equipment.

Private road transport inflation also edged up, with costs rising by 0.4 per cent in June against the 0.1 per cent increase the month before, on faster growth in petrol prices, and compared with a smaller year-ago decline in car prices.

But growth in housing costs continued to ease with a 3 per cent increase, down from the previous month's 3.2 per cent gain, which was attributed to a more gradual decline in rents.