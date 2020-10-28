MPA to issue up to 2 new LNG bunker supplier licences

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Wednesday (Oct 28) it plans to issue up to two new licences for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker fuel to meet growing demand.

MPA launched a request for proposal (RFP), with a Dec 15 closing date for submissions, and said it will look to award the licenses by February next year.

The use of LNG as a marine fuel is gaining traction in Asia amid a global push to use cleaner shipping fuels, and as abundant supplies make the super-chilled fuel more affordable than oil.

Singapore, the world's largest marine refuelling hub and the only port globally that implements a licensing regime for bunkering suppliers and craft operators, currently has two LNG bunker suppliers.

It expects its annual LNG bunkering capacity to hit one million tonnes by 2021.

Proposals for the new licences must contain an end-to-end LNG bunkering solution, including details about the company's LNG supply and delivery model, its LNG sources and marketing plan for the sale of LNG bunker, MPA said.

Singapore's two LNG bunker suppliers are Pavilion Energy Singapore, a gas importer and marketer owned by Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings, and FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum.