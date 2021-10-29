MAS taking cautious steps amid lingering risks to recovery: Analysts

Policymakers here are trying to tread a fine line between their fight against the emerging threat of inflation and the lingering risk that new Covid-19 infections may hinder growth, analysts said.

While the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday sounded more confident of a faster-than-usual pace of expansion this year and next, it did stress that "the pandemic remains a source of considerable uncertainty".

At the same time, its Macroeconomic Review warned of rising inflation and defined its policy move just two weeks ago as a "measured adjustment" that recognises the risks to economic recovery.

The MAS raised slightly the slope of the trade-weighted Singapore dollar policy band on Oct 14, from zero per cent previously. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred were left unchanged.

DBS Bank senior economist Irvin Seah said: "The fact that MAS left the width and centre of the band unchanged means it was still cautious about a downside surprise on growth."

The MAS kept its 2021 forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) expansion at 6 per cent to 7 per cent, adding that growth in 2022 should be slower but still "above-trend".

Trend growth is defined as the average rate of expansion in past years. Economists said "above-trend" suggests the MAS is looking for growth to exceed 4 per cent in 2022.

Mr Seah said the economic slowdown in China and the yet uncertain pace of Singapore's reopening may be a source of concern. "In view of these concerns, the central bank is right to take a small or measured step towards a tighter monetary policy."

He projects Singapore's GDP to grow at 6.7 per cent this year and 3.2 per cent next year.

Meanwhile, inflation has been on the rise both at home and abroad, but analysts said the sources of price gains are both cyclical and structural.

Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, said factors such as pricier oil and other commodities and supply chain disruptions that are boosting freight costs may gradually subside after the first quarter of 2022.

"Nevertheless, the headwinds of an ageing population, slow-to-open borders and tight foreign manpower policy mean there is still a need to be wary of a potential wage-price spiral," she added.

She expects the 2022 Budget to herald more policy pain points if the Government proceeds with the 2 per cent GST hike, implements wealth taxes and raises the carbon tax.

The extension of the Progressive Wage Model in September next year could also exacerbate pay inflation, she said.

Ms Ling is maintaining her GDP growth forecast at 6.7 per cent for this year, and has pencilled in 3 per cent to 5 per cent for next year.

However, Maybank Kim Eng senior economist Chua Hak Bin said the reopening of Singapore's economy will be gradual and could still face setbacks given the infectious Delta variant.

He said the MAS may hold back on further tightening at its April meeting, but if inflation continues to rise, another move in October is possible.

Ms Joey Chew, a senior Asia FX strategist at HSBC, said the MAS is probably prepared to tighten its monetary policy again as its Macroeconomic Review had only a few mentions of possible impediments to growth while the focus was more on the risks posed by rising inflation.

Ovais Subhani