Japan’s economy avoids recession one week before BOJ meeting

TOKYO – Japan revised economic data higher, reversing a quarterly contraction into positive growth and thereby avoiding a technical recession, an outcome that supports the case for the central bank to end its negative interest rate policy in March or April.

Gross domestic product expanded at an annualised pace of 0.4 per cent in the final three months of 2023, the Cabinet Office reported on March 11, reversing a 0.4 per cent retreat initially reported. Economists had forecast that the updated report would show 1.1 per cent growth.

An upward revision to capital investment figures to reflect 2 per cent growth was a key driver.

March 11’s data supports the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) view that the economy continues to recover moderately, with companies willing to invest.

A majority of economists expects the BOJ to scrap the negative interest rate with its first hike since 2007 in March or April. Encouraging signs of wage growth in 2024 have increased bets on the rate hike coming on March 19, when the central bank concludes its next policy meeting.

Mr Nobuyasu Atago, chief economist at Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute, said the figures are weaker than expected, with domestic demand hit by rising prices. Still, he expects the BOJ to make a policy move in March.

“If they don’t move in March even with strong results from the wage talks, that could send the yen lower and risk damaging consumers further with higher import costs,” Mr Atago said. “It’s a big dilemma for the BOJ to wait until April.”

Strong corporate capital investment, shown earlier in another report, powered growth in the last quarter, pushing the economy back into expansion. Consumer spending, on the other hand, was revised to show a slightly deeper decline at 0.3 per cent.

Inflation has continued to outpace wage gains in 2024, putting a burden on household budgets and crimping outlays.

The yen was little changed after the data, while volatile overnight swaps that signal rate expectations showed a 65 per cent change of the BOJ hiking in March, also largely unmoved.

The focus is now on annual pay negotiations between companies and labour unions, which will culminate with results from the biggest union group, Rengo, on March 15, the last business day before the BOJ starts its two-day gathering.

The constituents of the union federation have demanded on average the biggest pay hike since 1993, at 5.85 per cent, compared with demands for a 4.49 per cent increase a year ago.

BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda has repeatedly cited the importance of the wage negotiations as a catalyst for a virtuous wage-price cycle that will signal its price goal is achieved, and enable the bank to normalise its policy settings. Central bank board member Hajime Takata said the price target is “finally” coming into sight, boosting market bets on a March move.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is monitoring trends in consumption and wages as a key to judging whether the country has finally overcome deflation. He reportedly plans to meet business leaders and union leaders this week for a final push. BLOOMBERG